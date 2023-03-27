AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle, have made the decision to temporarily separate after 12 years of marriage.

In a statement from the Backstreet Boys singer's rep, the pair are planning to "work" on themselves and their marriage with the hope of "building a stronger future."

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family," the statements reads. "We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

AJ and Rochelle tied the knot in 2011 after dating for six years and are parents to two daughters, Elliott, 9, and Lyric, 6.

The announcement comes amid a year of change for the 45-year-old singer, who has been documenting both his sobriety and fitness journeys online. In September, AJ showed off his fit physique in new side-by-side transformation photos.

"Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes," he posted. "Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!"

AJ has said that he became sober in December 2019 and will soon be celebrating four years of sobriety.

In an interview with ET in March 2019, AJ hinted that embarking on a journey of health was at the forefront of his mind -- particularly since becoming a father.

"Becoming a father changes everything. For some people, they go the other way -- grow up first, then have kids. But I dove in head-first and I love being a dad," he said at the time.

"[Addiction] has made me have to look inward, which I think is what a lot of people who haven’t fully matured are lacking," he added. "That’s something I’ve struggled with for years. I put my family first, then I put my job, then somewhere down the line is me. I’m slowing learning ... that it’s okay to put me before all of it because if I’m not happy and healthy, how could I be the father and husband that I truly know I am and want to become even better at? If I’m not happy or healthy, all the other stuff is eventually going to go bye-bye."

