Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is going to be a new father once again. The 83-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant with what will be the Oscar-winning actor's fourth child, Pacino's rep confirmed to ET, after TMZ initially reported the news.

Pacino has been romantically linked to Alfallah since April 2022. She was previously in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Meanwhile, Pacino is a father to three adult children -- 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino, from his previous relationship with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo.

