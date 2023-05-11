It's a girl for Robert De Niro -- and she made her TV debut! On Thursday's CBS Mornings,Gayle King shared the exclusive first photo of De Niro and Tiffany Chen's daughter.

The baby girl's name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, and according to King, she was born April 6, and weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz. Along with the announcement was a sweet photo of little Virginia -- named after De Niro's mother -- who is seen wearing a pink onesie as she gazes into the camera while being held up by her dad.

De Niro told King that he and Chen are "over the moon" about their little bundle of joy, who was planned and "brought here by love."

King noted that she got the exclusive with De Niro following her Saturday interview with the star for his latest film, About My Father. After hearing the news that he welcomed his seventh child on Monday, the veteran journalist called the actor up, who shared he didn't mention the baby at the time because he didn't want to distract from the film.

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlUpic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023

However, in an interview with ET Canada to promote the movie, De Niro corrected the reporter when she referenced his six children, saying, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he clarified.

A rep for De Niro also confirmed the happy news to ET.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actor walked the red carpet at the New York City premiere of About My Father at the SVA Theatre, and addressed how dad life with a new baby has been.

"It's great!" he told ET.

De Niro shares his adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro and Hightower filed for divorce in late 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

CBS Mornings

In his new film, De Niro plays dad to a character portrayed by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Asked whether he's a "cool dad" in real life, De Niro mused, "I'm OK."

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her," he shared. "I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is."

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert De Niro Talks Life With Baby No. 7 on Red Carpet

Robert De Niro Reveals He Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 7 at 79

Ana de Armas Shares Heartwarming Robert De Niro Memory in 'SNL' Debut

Meryl Streep Plants a Big Kiss on Robert De Niro at National Board of Review Gala -- Watch! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery