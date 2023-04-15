Ana de Armas took to the Studio 8H stage for her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and shared a heartfelt monologue about her experience in showbusiness after coming to the U.S. from Cuba when she was in her 20s.

The celebrated actress joked about how she "learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does -- by watching Friends."

"This has been a magical year. Not only I was nominated for an Oscar, but in three weeks, I'm going to officially become an American citizen!" de Armas explained. "I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here, everyone was so welcoming."

On person who she pointed to as a welcoming figure was her former co-star, Robert De Niro.

"When I did my first movie in the U.S., called, Hands of Stone, I got to work with Robert De Niro, and one day on set, he told me, 'I may be going to Cuba soon, and if I do, I'll say hello to your family.' He even asked me for their phone number," de Armas recalled. "I completely forgot about it, and one day I get a phone call from my dad, he's hysterical, and I go, 'Dad, what's wrong?' and he goes, 'Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work!'"

"That was such a kind gesture, and I have been so fortunate to work with so many wonderful actors," she continued. "My dad was so proud of me, and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here."

De Armas went on to say that she first felt like she "made it" when she was an answer in a New York Times crossword puzzle, but hosting SNL is truly the high water mark.

Recently, ET spoke with de Armas and her Ghosted co-star Chris Evans about her hosting debut, and while the Avengers star admitted he'd be too nervous to ever host, de Armas was excited to give it her best shot.

"You know, I'll do the best I can. I don’t know what to expect. It's terrifying, but it's also such a dream," she shared. "I hope I can be present and have a good time and I'll remember that experience forever."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. PT, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

