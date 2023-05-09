Robert De Niro is beaming. The celebrated actor and new dad was all smiles on Tuesday as he made his first red carpet-appearance since announcing the news that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

De Niro, 79, walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, About My Father, at the SVA Theatre in Chelsea, and addressed how dad life with a new baby has been in a comment to ET, declaring, "It's great!"

The two-time Oscar winner dressed red carpet casual in a dark blue blazer, black and white striped shirt and dark slacks.

He laughed while posing for photos and smiled with his fellow co-stars -- including Anders Holm, Leslie Bibb, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kim Cattrall and David Rasche among others.

De Niro revealed the unexpected baby news this week, in an interview with ET Canada to promote his upcoming film. De Niro corrected the reporter when she referenced his six children, saying, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he clarified.

A rep for De Niro confirmed the happy news to ET, although the mother of the child has not been named.

De Niro shares his adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro and Hightower filed for divorce in late 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

About My Father hits theaters on May 26.

