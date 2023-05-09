Robert De Niro Reveals He Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 7 at 79

Congratulations are in order for Robert De Niro! The two-time Academy Award winner has revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

In an interview with ET Canada to promote his upcoming film, About My Father, De Niro corrected the reporter when she referenced his six children, saying, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he clarified.

A rep for De Niro confirmed the happy news to ET Canada, although the mother of the child has not been named.

De Niro shares his adult children Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as 27-year-old twin sons, Aaron and Julian, with former girlfriend Toukie Smith. He also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro and Hightower filed for divorce in late 2018 after 21 years of marriage.

In his new film, De Niro plays dad to a character played by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Asked whether he's a "cool dad" in real life, De Niro mused, "I'm OK."

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her," he shared. "I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is."

About My Father hits theaters on May 26.

