There will be no wedding bells for Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah.

Pacino's 29-year-old girlfriend told TMZ that she's loves the Oscar-winning actor, but when it comes to walking down the aisle, she admits, "I'm not the marrying type."

Neither is Pacino, who has never been married.

Pacino, 83, and Alfallah began their relationship in 2022. Since then, the pair has welcomed their first child together, Roman. Pacino is also the father of a 33-year-old and 22-year-old twins from previous relationships.

When asked if she intends on spending the holidays with the House of Gucci actor, Noor told TMZ that's the plan.

Alfallah's latest reveal come after she and Pacino settled on child support and custody for their baby boy. Earlier this month, ET obtained documents that show The Godfather actor will pay his girlfriend $110,000 upfront and $30,000 a month in “base” child support, and could pay up to an extra $90,000 at the end of the year depending on his earnings.

Pacino is also required to put $15,000 a year in an education fund for Roman beginning this year and will be responsible for 100 percent of any medical expenses that are not covered by insurance. Alfallah was granted primary physical custody and Pacino will have visitation. As for the holidays, and schooling schedule, the pair will work together to determine those plans.

Following Alfallah's initial filing in September, Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfeld, told ET last that Pacino and Alfallah have not split up.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child, Roman," Rosenfeld told ET. "They are together."

