Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have settled and finalized a custody arrangement regarding their 4-month-old son, Roman.

According to documents obtained by ET on Thursday, Pacino and Alfallah have agreed on custody, visitation schedules and child support.

However, the specifics and details regarding the custody agreement have yet to be disclosed at this time.

In addition, the 83-year-old Oscar winner has agreed to pay attorneys’ fees for Alfallah, 29.

Alfallah first filed for full physical custody of their infant child back in early September. In her filing, Alfallah had requested that Pacino have "reasonable visitation" and that they share a joint legal custody grant of their young son -- which would give Pacino a say in his education, religion and medical treatment.

As part of the original filing, Alfallah submitted a voluntary declaration of parentage, which she and Pacino signed six days after Roman's birth. The document acknowledges Pacino's paternity with regard to their child.

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2022, and Alfallah gave birth to Roman at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on June 6.

Despite the custody filing, Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told ET last month that Pacino and Alfallah have not split up.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," Rosenfeld told ET. "They are together."

When asked what prompted Alfallah to file for custody, Rosenfeld told ET, "That is a question for Noor."

It's unclear at this time whether the status of their relationship has changed in the intervening time.

It was back in May when ET confirmed that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with Pacino's child. They have been publicly linked since last year when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Venice, California, together and leaving in the same car.

After grabbing worldwide headlines with the baby news, the Scarface star broke his silence in a video obtained by The Daily Mail and said, "It's very special" when asked about expecting his fourth baby. This is Alfallah's first.

The House of Gucci actor agreed when asked if the news is exciting, adding: "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The Oscar-winning actor is dad to three adult children -- 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino, from his previous relationship with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

