Al Pacino's officially a father of four! ET has confirmed that the legendary actor's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to a baby boy and kiddo's name is Roman Pacino.

Pacino's rep, Stan Rosenfield, tells ET, "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino. No other statement or comments will be provided."

It was back in May when ET confirmed that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah -- who is 54 years his junior -- confirmed she was eight months pregnant. They have been publicly linked since last year when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Venice, California, together and leaving in the same car.

More recently, the couple was on hand to celebrate director Bennett Miller's art exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City this past April. After grabbing worldwide headlines with the baby news, the Scarface star broke his silence in a video obtained by The Daily Mail and said, "It's very special" when asked about expecting his fourth baby. This is Alfallah's first.

The House of Gucci actor agreed when asked if the news is exciting, adding: "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The Oscar-winning actor is dad to three adult children -- 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino, from his previous relationship with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

In the past, Pacino has also been linked to Jill Clayburgh, Diane Keaton and acting coach Jan Tarrant. As for Alfallah, she was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen.

Robert De Niro, 79, surprised many when he recently revealed he is a father of a newborn daughter named Gia, whom he had with his 45-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. Gia marks De Niro's seventh child. And when asked by ET while promoting the 2023 Tribeca Festival if he had an opportunity to congratulate Pacino, De Niro said, "Not yet. I just heard about this… [But] good for him."

In May, a source confirmed to ET that Alfallah comes from a wealthy family and was raised in Beverly Hills, California.

"Noor comes from a very well-off family and is mature for her age. She has had a lot of life experiences due to her upbringing," says the source of Pacino's girlfriend and the mom-to-be. "She grew up in Los Angeles and has always been well connected and part of a fast scene when it comes to the people she spends time with, the places she travels, and so on."

The source adds of Alfallah, "She has genuinely just been attracted to older men ever since she began dating. She is creative and has been pursuing a career in the entertainment industry for quite some time and is a sweet, fun girl."

Congrats all around!

RELATED CONTENT:

Who Is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino's Girlfriend Pregnant With His 4th Child This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Al Pacino Breaks His Silence on Pregnancy With Noor Alfallah

Robert De Niro Reacts to Al Pacino's Baby News: 'Good for Him'

Al Pacino, 83, to Welcome Baby No. 4: A Guide to His Family Tree

Related Gallery