Get to know Noor Alfallah. The 29-year-old producer is pregnant and expecting a baby in the coming weeks with her 83-year-old boyfriend, Al Pacino.

The surprising news came on Tuesday, May 30, with Pacino's rep confirming reports that Alfallah is currently eight months pregnant with the couple's child. This appears to be the first baby for Alfallah, while Pacino shares 33-year-old daughter Julie with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

Pacino and Alfallah -- who have a 54-year age gap between them -- have been publicly linked since last year, when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Venice, California, together and leaving in the same car. It was part of a group outing alongside Jason Momoa and others, which went viral at the time when fans spotted Pacino's Shrek phone case in an image shared by the Fast X actor.

As ET's source confirms, Alfallah comes from a wealthy family and was raised in Beverly Hills, California.

"Noor comes from a very well-off family and is mature for her age. She has had a lot of life experiences due to her upbringing," says the source of Pacino's girlfriend and the mom-to-be. "She grew up in Los Angeles and has always been well connected and part of a fast scene when it comes to the people she spends times with, the places she travels, and so on."

The source adds of Alfallah, "She has genuinely just been attracted to older men ever since she began dating. She is creative and has been pursuing a career in the entertainment industry for quite some time and is a sweet, fun girl."

In April of this year, Alfallah shared a photo with Pacino and director Bennett Miller. The couple was on hand to celebrate Miller's art exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City. Alfallah wore a loose-fitting black shirt and slim black pants with an open blue jacket, concealing any signs of a baby bump while positioning her body behind Pacino's arm.

That same month, she and Pacino were photographed leaving E Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles after enjoying a double date with Pacino's longtime friend, filmmaker Harold Becker. Alfallah was all smiles, sweetly covering her growing bump with a vintage photo of Pacino.

According toDeadline, Alfallah is a Hollywood producer who inked a pod deal with Imagine Entertainment chairman and Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer in 2021 following her role as vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony. Her background includes an undergraduate degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and a master's degree from UCLA in film/TV producing.

During her tenure as a student, she worked for the aforementioned Miller, and for the Brad Pitt- and Jennifer Aniston-founded Plan B Entertainment and ICM Partners.

She produced the short film La Petite Mort, which made official selection in the Beverly Hills Film Festival and HollyShorts Film Festival.

As for her upcoming projects, Alfallah is credited on IMDb as a producer on the film Billy Knight, starring Pacino. That film, which also includes Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton, began shooting last fall.

She's also credited as a producer on the upcoming Little Death, which stars Chase Sui Wonders, David Schwimmer and Jena Malone, among others.

On her verified Instagram page, she fancies herself simply a "raconteur" -- or skilled storyteller.

In her most recent post, Alfallah shared a photo tribute to her own mom, Alana, for Mother's Day.

In her personal life, Alfallah was in previous relationships with 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, as well as 61-year-old billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen. At one point, she was rumored to be connected with 93-year-old Clint Eastwood, although she told The Daily Mail that they were simply family friends.

Alfallah reflected on her one-year relationship to Jagger, whom she dated in 2017, in an interview with Hello! magazine.

"Our ages didn't matter to me," she said. "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels."

Pacino's baby news also comes just a few weeks after his ex, D'Angelo, offered candid insight into the former pair's relationship on Instagram.

"My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists meeting, falling in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents- and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a 'traditional' relationship would have allowed, ( for us at least)," she wrote in her caption, alongside a video in which she shared many old photographs of the family. She explained that her fans had overwhelmingly direct messaged her asking for details about her experience with the Scarface actor.

"We've always been linked on the creative level- our conversations about acting, the search/ need for expression- that’s a conversation that started in 96 and continues to this day," she continued. "It’s def a unique relationship, encompassing a wide breadth / depth of experiences and emotions, through thick and thin, a true friendship."

D'Angelo says in the video that Pacino told her, point blank, "I want you to be the mother of my children," and that they sought in vitro fertilization. Their twins were born in 2001, but the actors parted ways for good in 2004.

Meanwhile, Pacino's longtime friend, Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed a new baby, his seventh child, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen in April. For more on that baby news, check out the video below.

