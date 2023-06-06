Al Pacino is excited for the arrival of his upcoming bundle of joy.

Last week, the 83-year-old actor's rep confirmed that he is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, the Scarface star spoke out about the news for the first time.

"It's very special," Pacino told a photographer in the video while taking a walk.

The House of Gucci actor agreed when asked if the news is exciting, adding: "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Last week, the actor's rep confirmed to ET that Alfallah was eight months pregnant. The baby will be Pacino's fourth child and Alfallah's first.

Pacino and Alfallah -- who have a 54-year age gap between them -- have been publicly linked since last year when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Venice, California, together and leaving in the same car.

More recently, the couple was on hand to celebrate director Bennett Miller's art exhibition at the Gagosian Gallery in New York City this past April. Alfallah wore a loose-fitting black shirt and slim black pants with an open blue jacket, concealing any signs of a baby bump while positioning her body behind Pacino's arm.

The Oscar-winning actor is dad to three adult children -- 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino, from his previous relationship with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

As for Alfallah, was was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen.

"Noor comes from a very well-off family and is mature for her age. She has had a lot of life experiences due to her upbringing," a source told ET of Pacino's girlfriend and the mom-to-be. "She grew up in Los Angeles and has always been well connected and part of a fast scene when it comes to the people she spends times with, the places she travels, and so on."

The source added of Alfallah, "She has genuinely just been attracted to older men ever since she began dating. She is creative and has been pursuing a career in the entertainment industry for quite some time and is a sweet, fun girl."

