Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has filed for custody of their infant son, Roman.

According to documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, Alfallah filed for full physical custody of their 3-month-old child, and requested that Pacino have "reasonable visitation."

The couple was first romantically linked in April 2022, and Alfallah gave birth to Roman at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on June 6.

According to the filing, Alfallah, 29, is requesting that they share a joint legal custody grant of their young son, which would give Pacino, 83, a say on his education, religion and medical treatment.

However, she is requesting primary custody, which means Roman would live with her. However, she also requested "reasonable right of parenting time to the party without physical custody," meaning Pacino would also get to spend time with his baby boy.

As part of the filing, Alfallah submitted a voluntary declaration of parentage, which she and Pacino signed six days after Roman's birth. The document acknowledges Pacino's paternity with regard to their child.

Despite the custody filing, Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told ET Wednesday evening that Pacino and Alfallah have not split up.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," Rosenfeld told ET. "They are together."

When asked what prompted Alfallah to file for custody, Rosenfeld told ET, "That is a question for Noor."

ET has reached out to Alfallah and her lawyer for comment.

It was back in May when ET confirmed that Alfallah was eight months pregnant with Pacino's child. They have been publicly linked since last year when they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Venice, California, together and leaving in the same car.

After grabbing worldwide headlines with the baby news, the Scarface star broke his silence in a video obtained by The Daily Mail and said, "It's very special" when asked about expecting his fourth baby. This is Alfallah's first.

The House of Gucci actor agreed when asked if the news is exciting, adding: "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

The Oscar-winning actor is dad to three adult children -- 33-year-old daughter Julie Pacino, from his previous relationship with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton Pacino, from his relationship with Beverly D'Angelo. Additionally, actress and model Camila Morrone refers to Pacino as her stepfather after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a number of years.

