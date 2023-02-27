Al Roker Shows the Process for Shaving His Head

Al Roker is starting his week fresh! The 68-year-old Today show weatherman took to Instagram on Sunday to share two photos of himself in the barber chair.

In one pic, Roker is grinning for the camera with shaving cream all over his head. And in the second shot, he's showing off his bald look.

"Starting the week off right with a clean #headshave," Roker captioned the photos.

The NBC star's wife, Deborah Roberts, commented on the pic, "Just Can’t with you @alroker 😂."

Roker is continuing to smile after overcoming his recent health battles. Back in November, he was admitted to the hospital after a blood clot in his leg sent clots to his lungs. And though he returned home in time for Thanksgiving, he was rushed back to the hospital shortly after.

Roker returned to the Today show in January with Roberts by his side, detailing just how severe his medical situation was.

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here. He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is," Roberts said at the time. "Al was a very, very, very sick man and I think most people don't know that."

Roker went on to share some more details, adding, "I had two complicating things. I had blood clots that they think came up after I had COVID in September and then I had this internal bleeding going on. I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was. And finally they went in, did this surgery. I had two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gal bladder. I went in for one operation, I got four free, so I got that going for me."

