Al Roker Undergoes Knee Surgery Months After Health Scare

Al Roker is on the road to recovery after undergoing a total knee replacement on Tuesday.

Just one day later, the Today weatherman shared an update on social media by posting a video of himself walking around on his new knee with the help of a walker, and even making his way down some prop stairs using a cane.

"Up and walking this morning on the #newknee #stepbystep," he wrote, thanking his doctor. "Wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing."

Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, also offered a look at Roker's recovery with a selfie from his hospital bed.

"Wednesday wonder. Part 2 of health journey for my sweet @alroker," she wrote. "So grateful for talented medical team who got him back on his feet with a new knee and new sense of confidence after such a major challenge. Moving forward with #grit #gratitude and #grace Humbled by all the good wishes and #prayer and the blessing of good #healthcare."

Roker's Today co-hosts expressed relief regarding his recovery, with Savannah Guthrie telling viewers that he's already returned home from the hospital.

"Did you have any doubt? I'm surprised he's not here right now," quipped Dylan Dreyer. "I'm so glad Al is doing just fine."

Roker, 68, previously had knee replacement surgery in April 2022. He clarified over the weekend that his new surgery would be "a replacement of a replacement."

On Monday, he told TODAY viewers that he would be off the air "for a little while to take care of the knee."

It's been a tough few months for Roker in terms of his health. The famed anchor, who has long been known for his commitment to walking exercise, has had to adjust his wellness routine following long stints in the hospital late last year due to blood clots in his leg that ultimately veered to his lungs. After more than two months away from the morning show, Roker made his triumphant return to the program on Jan. 6, when he and Roberts -- his wife of nearly 30 years -- sat down and revealed he was "very, very, very sick" and that his mere presence in the studio was major because he proved to be "a living, breathing miracle."

"What I will say is, one of the things I learned over the last several months is the power of positive thinking and the power of prayer," Roker recently told ET, reflecting on the changes he's made to his life since his hospitalization. "The number of prayers that came my way and my family's way, for Deborah and my kids, I know made a tremendous difference. And once you have a bit of a health scare, you really realize you can't take it for granted. So, I try and eat a little better [and] exercise a little more."

