Al Roker's daughter, Leila, is speaking out following her father's return to the hospital.

In a photo, shared to her Instagram Story, Leila thanked family and friends for their support amid her father's ongoing health issues.

"Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out," Leila wrote over the selfie, shared Wednesday. "We really appreciate it."

Instagram/cleilapatra

The 68-year-old Today show weatherman "went back to the hospital after Thanksgiving," a source close to Roker recently told ET. ET has reached out to Roker and the Today show for comment.

Roker was hospitalized earlier this month after a blood clot in his leg sent clots to his lungs. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." He was released from the hospital in time to spend Thanksgiving at home, though he did not host the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, Roker shared a festive photo alongside his kids, Leila, Nick and Alice, and wife, Deborah Roberts, writing, "So very #thankful to be able to be home for #thanksgiving #dinner with #family."

Page Six, who was first to publish the news of Roker's re-hospitalization, reports that the TV personality was rushed back to the hospital by ambulance the day after Thanksgiving, just one day after he was first sent home.

Amid Roker's ongoing health issues, he was not on hand to host Wednesday's Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, a rep for the event confirmed to ET. Mario Lopez stepped in for Roker, where he was joined by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.