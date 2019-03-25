Alanis Morissette Announces Third Pregnancy: 'So Much Newness'

You oughtta know -- Alanis Morissette has a whole bunch of new beginnings on the horizon, not least of all, a new baby!

After the Canadian star posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram on Monday, her rep confirmed to ET that she is expecting her third child.

The black-and-white pic was taken from a side angle, showing a silhouette of the 44-year-old “Ironic” singer’s growing belly as she sings into a microphone.

“So much NEWness... ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” Morissette captioned the photo.

According to a source, Morissette’s reference to “so much newness” is also a nod to her upcoming “new album, new musical and new chapter.” The musical, titled Jagged Little Pill, is based on her 1995 hit record of the same name and is expected to debut this fall.

Morissette and her rapper husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, are already parents to an 8-year-old son, Ever Imre, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

She has been open about suffering from postpartum depression, first after welcoming her son in 2010, then “four times worse” after Onyx’s birth.



“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” she told People in 2017. “It’s very isolating. I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”

