Will fans finally find out who "You Oughta Know" is about? (She's never confirmed the rumors that it's about Full House star Dave Coulier.)

The musical Jagged Little Pill, which centers around the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's 1995 multi-platinum record of the same name, debuted on Broadway last week and while the play itself is not autobiographical, the 45-year-old singer tells ET's Rachel Smith that she is working on bringing fans a performance that will focus more on her personal life.

"This story is a story about a family because all of the characters were pulled from the songs," she says of the musical, noting that in some ways it is "autobiographical, in terms of my relating to what the characters go through."

As for the other project Morissette is dreaming up, she teases, "One day down the road I will do a one-person play. [I will] write new songs and sing songs and embody all of the characters in my life."

This sounds like a pitch for the music video of her hit song, "Ironic."

June 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Jagged Little Pill album, and Morissette shares with ET what she wishes she could tell herself when she was just starting out.

"I would just say that I love her," she says. "She's doing great! And just, you know, hold her a bit, let her fall asleep drooling on my chest."

Morissette is "doing great" and couldn't be happier to have collaborated with Juno and Tully writer Diablo Cody on the musical.

The Broadway production, which is currently running at NYC's Broadhurst Theatre, exposes the secrets that threaten to break apart the Healy family if they don't embrace difficult truths about themselves and find the strength and love in each other to move forward, together.

"Diablo told me that she just pulled all of the characters out of the songs themselves," says Morissette. "It was this cohesive, melding of the music and the story in a way that I never could have imagined."

Cody, 41, also tells ET why working on this production meant so much to her. "I was a teenager when this album came out. ...Though it speaks to a lot of people from many different generations, for me, I felt like it was for me," she explains. "I felt like Alanis Morissette was specifically speaking to me, and so I had a really profound emotional connection."

For more with Morissette, check out ET's exclusive interview when she looks back at the making of Jagged Little Pill the album:

