Alanis Morissette Shares Intimate Photo of Newborn Son Breastfeeding

Alanis Morissette gets up close and personal with her fans about motherhood!

Over the weekend, the "Ironic" singer posted a photo of her and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway's newborn son, Winter. In the extremely intimate photo, Morissette is breastfeeding her child in honor of World Breastfeeding Month.

"Snug as a bug in a milky rug. #worldbreastfeedingmonth #notalwayseasypeasy," she captioned the image.

Morissette announced the birth of her third child on Aug. 13, posting to Instagram: "He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy MorissetteTreadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤."

The heartwarming black-and-white photo she initially shared with her followers was of her little boy’s head being cradled in the palm of a hand, while he peacefully sleeps.

Ricki Lake responded: "Be still my heart...."

Little Winter joins big brother Ever, 8, and 2-year-old sister Onyx.

In June, Morissette opened up to Self magazine about suffering multiple miscarriages while pursuing her dream of having three children.

"I [...] felt so much grief and fear," she shared. "I chased and prayed for pregnancy and learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynecology through the process. It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."

Here's more with the acclaimed musician and happy mother of three:

