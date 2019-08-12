Alanis Morissette Gives Birth to Baby No. 3: Find Out His Unique Name

Through heartbreaking miscarriages and motherhood setbacks, Alanis Morrissette has fulfilled her dream of being a mom of three!



The singer delivered a baby boy during a home birth on Thursday. Named Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, the newborn is her third child with rapper husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway.

“He’s here. ✨🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ Winter Mercy MorissetteTreadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree #😭❤,” the 45-year-old musician wrote on Instagram.

The post featured a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the little boy’s head being cradled in the palm of a hand, while he peacefully slept.

Souleye also shared the same snap, with a sweet tribute to his “warrior" wife, writing in part, "@alanis You will forever be my heroine. thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love #ForeverinAwe #3homebirths #nowords.”

Litte Winter joins big brother Ever, 8, and 2-year-old sister, Onyx.

The “Ironic” singer announced her pregnancy in March, with a baby bump pic on Instagram.

In June, she opened up to Self magazine about suffering multiple miscarriages while pursuing her dream of having three children.

"I [...] felt so much grief and fear," she shared. "I chased and prayed for pregnancy and learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynecology through the process. It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."

"I had done tentacles of investigation on everything, from hormones to physicality, every rabbit hole one could go down to chase answers," she continued. "I have different doctors who laugh at the thickness of my files. So, for me I've tried every different version from heavily self-medicating, to formal allopathic medications, to now."

See more on Morisette below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Alanis Morissette Speaks Out About 'Loss-Filled' Experience Suffering Multiple Miscarriages

Alanis Morissette Announces Third Pregnancy: 'So Much Newness'

Alanis Morissette Shares Touching Family Photo in Honor of World Breastfeeding Week

Related Gallery