Alanis Morissette is getting candid about her journey to becoming a mother of three.

The Canadian singer announced she's pregnant with her third child with her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway, in March. The two are already parents to an 8-year-old son, Ever Imre, and 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace. In a new interview with Self magazine, Morissette says she's always wanted to have three children, and opens up about suffering multiple miscarriages while planning their family.

"I [...] felt so much grief and fear," she notes. "I chased and prayed for pregnancy and learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynecology through the process. It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."

"I had done tentacles of investigation on everything, from hormones to physicality, every rabbit hole one could go down to chase answers," she continues. "I have different doctors who laugh at the thickness of my files. So, for me I've tried every different version from heavily self-medicating, to formal allopathic medications, to now."

Morissette is now carrying her third child at 45 years old.

"When I [...] chased my health in a different way, from multiple angles -- [including, among other things] extensive consistent blood work monitoring to trauma recovery work to multiple doctor and midwife appointments to many tests and surgeries and investigations, things shifted," she shares.

The singer has been open in the past about experiencing crippling postpartum depression after welcoming Ever, and her depression returning and worsening after she gave birth to Onyx. This time around, she says she plans to tackle it by not waiting too long before getting diagnosed.

"Not singularly relying on myself to diagnose myself is key," she explains. "Because the first time around I waited."

Later, she talks about how she's parenting her kids -- particularly, how she's setting clear boundaries with them.

"I talk about this with my kids a lot, the four boundaries being: You can't tell me what I'm thinking, you can't tell me what I'm feeling, you can't f**king touch my body/you can't do anything with my body, and don't touch my stuff," she shares. "And those are the main ones. Literally if ever there's a little moment between Onyx and Ever I'll just go 'which of the four was it?' You can't slap her, you can't grab his things."

In April, Pink also opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages, the first one being when she was 17 years old. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Alanis Morissette Announces Third Pregnancy: 'So Much Newness'

Alanis Morissette Shares Touching Family Photo in Honor of World Breastfeeding Week

Alanis Morrisette Looks Nearly Unrecognizable With New Haircut

Related Gallery