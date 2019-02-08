Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' and 'Erin Brockovich' Actor, Dies at 82

The family of British actor Albert Finney confirmed on Friday that the multi Oscar-nominated actor had died at the age of 82.

Finney's family told CBS news that he "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side."

Finney made acting a profession at age 19 when he appeared in several TV movies, including She Stoops to Conquer in 1956 and The Claverdon Road Job the very next year.

But it wasn't until 1963 when he gained international fame for his lead role in Tom Jones, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. He was nominated four more times for his roles in Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser, Under the Volcano and Erin Brockovich.

In more recent years, Finney starred in the James Bond thriller Skyfall and two of the Bourne films.

Finney didn't speak about his personal life too often, but in an interview with the Manchester Evening News in 2012, he revealed that he had been treated for kidney cancer for five years, undergoing surgery and chemotherapy.

Funeral arrangements for Finney have not been released yet. ET has reached out to the actor's family for comment.

