Kristoff St. John's Co-Stars and Friends React to His Sudden Death

Kristoff St. John's friends and family are devastated over the actor's death.

St. John was best known for his role as Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless, winning two Daytime Emmy awards for his work on the beloved soap. On Monday, his attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed his death to ET. The cause of death is currently unknown. He was 52 years old.

CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television (which produces The Young and the Restless) sent out a statement about his death.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking," the statement reads. "He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

St. John's loved ones have taken to social media to mourn him, including his fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

"How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early????" she wrote on Instagram. "And left me alone ..... I can’t believe ... you were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how ...love?? We should doing a lot of things in future......."

Vivica A. Fox also took to Instagram to share a photo of the two together, remembering working with St. John at the start of her career.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my good friend @KristoffStJohn who I started off my acting career with on the Soap Operas #Generations & #Young&TheRestless and recently #AChristmasCruise WOW!," she wrote. " Kristoff I will soo miss u my brotha! U were a true gentleman 4sho! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE my friend! #Blessed #Respect."

St. John's Young and the Restless co-star, Alice Hunter, tweeted, "My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity."

No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man. 💔



‘Young & the Restless' Star Kristoff St. John Dead at 52 https://t.co/7JCE8WcXWN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 4, 2019

This Breaks my Heart: "Young and the Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead.

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

My heart aches for brother Kristoff St. John. Good laughs working together, great chats when our paths crossed even teased you about getting your Young and the Restless dressing room for a few days working the show last year. “Must be the Brothers room” Wishing u peace bro🙏🏾#RIPpic.twitter.com/oFHbn6FTUa — Kent Faulcon (@kentfaulcon) February 4, 2019

I'm truly sad this morning. Shocked about my friend, actor Kristoff St John. My audition buddy. Our fathers would always chat about the business well after our auditions, so we'd chat about stuff too. Kid stuff. pic.twitter.com/4WEiLv9z2w — Shavar Ross (@shavar) February 4, 2019

Kristoff St. John was one of the kindest most generous men I’ve ever known. I pray he’s found the peace he was seeking. R.I.P. This sweet prince was loved and he will be missed. #RIP@kristoffstjohn1#KristoffStJohnpic.twitter.com/F9SSfx4cW1 — Jon Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) February 4, 2019

.@YRInsider has been my guilty pleasure for 20 years. This is just heartbreaking. Kristoff St. John’s character was so revolutionary because he & @victoriarowell represented the only black family on Y&R, the no. 1 soap. Kristoff is appreciated and will be sorely missed. https://t.co/dEeC4Ef5y9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

Remembering Kristoff ST. John 🙏 RIP, my friend. pic.twitter.com/91fr7r3j5a — sharon case (@sharonlcase) February 4, 2019

My good friend and colleague, MY BROTHA, KRISTOFF ST.JOHN , passed away!! No words right now!! pic.twitter.com/um3RVtQYPh — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 4, 2019

I met Kristoff St John and walked away encouraged by how generous and kind he was to me, a newcomer in Soaps. I can’t imagine the heaviness those close to him are experiencing. Grateful for his work and all the ways he shared his heart with us through it. #YR — Marci Miller (@MarciMiller) February 4, 2019

RIP, beautiful Kristoff. — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) February 4, 2019

Im so saddened to hear this. Kristoff was such a generous, big hearted human being. And a marvelous actor who put his soul into his work. #Heartbreakinghttps://t.co/17I5sonQCB — Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) February 4, 2019

Heartbroken to read this terribly sad news. Kristoff was a lovely soul and always so kind to me during my time at #YR. Sending love and my condolences to his family and closest ones. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/AEmM2SpQvf — Jessica Collins (@JessicaCollins) February 4, 2019

Aside from his fiancee, St. John leaves behind two children, Paris and Lola St. John. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died of a reported suicide at a mental health facility in 2014.

In 2017, St. John and his ex-wife, Mia, spoke with ET about struggling with their son’s death. Watch below:

