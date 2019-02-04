Kristoff St. John's Co-Stars and Friends React to His Sudden Death
Kristoff St. John's friends and family are devastated over the actor's death.
St. John was best known for his role as Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless, winning two Daytime Emmy awards for his work on the beloved soap. On Monday, his attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed his death to ET. The cause of death is currently unknown. He was 52 years old.
CBS Television Network and Sony Pictures Television (which produces The Young and the Restless) sent out a statement about his death.
“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking," the statement reads. "He was a very talented actor and an even better person. For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smile and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”
St. John's loved ones have taken to social media to mourn him, including his fiancee, model Kseniya Mikhaleva.
"How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early????" she wrote on Instagram. "And left me alone ..... I can’t believe ... you were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,.....how ...love?? We should doing a lot of things in future......."
Vivica A. Fox also took to Instagram to share a photo of the two together, remembering working with St. John at the start of her career.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my good friend @KristoffStJohn who I started off my acting career with on the Soap Operas #Generations & #Young&TheRestless and recently #AChristmasCruise WOW!," she wrote. " Kristoff I will soo miss u my brotha! U were a true gentleman 4sho! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE my friend! #Blessed #Respect."
St. John's Young and the Restless co-star, Alice Hunter, tweeted, "My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity."
Read on for more tributes to St. John:
Aside from his fiancee, St. John leaves behind two children, Paris and Lola St. John. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died of a reported suicide at a mental health facility in 2014.
In 2017, St. John and his ex-wife, Mia, spoke with ET about struggling with their son’s death. Watch below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Kristoff St. John's Fiancee Kseniya Mikhaleva Posts Heartbreaking Message Following His Death
Kristoff St. John, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 52
'Y & R' Star Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia Sets Record Straight on His Alleged Suicide Threat
Related Gallery