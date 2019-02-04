Kristoff St. John, ‘Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 52

Actor Kristoff St. John has died at the age of 52, ET confirms.

The Young and the Restless star was a two-time Daytime Emmy winner for his role as Neil Winters on the popular soap opera, and appeared on the show from 1991 to present day.

St. John’s attorney, Mark Geragos, confirmed the news of his death to ET, saying, “Sadly I can confirm and we will have a statement later today.”

The LAPD tells ET that they did respond to an incident in the San Fernando Valley area at 2:05 p.m. that was considered a “possible alcohol overdose,” but would not confirm the name of the deceased and noted they cannot determine the cause of death at this time.

St. John leaves behind two children, Paris and Lola St. John. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died of a reported suicide at a mental health facility in 2014.

In 2017, St. John and his ex-wife, Mia, spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier about struggling with their son’s loss.

“That call was the worst call I’ve ever had in my life,” St. John said at the time. “I knew that Julian had died.”

