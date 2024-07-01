Alec Baldwin is celebrating his 12-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin.

In an Instagram post honoring his wife on Sunday, Alec detailed the "good and bad" in their relationship.

"June 30, 2012," Alec began, marking his wedding date. "Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream. Good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland.) Four dogs. Four cats. In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn't trade any of it."

The actor concluded, "Happy Anniversary. You are my gift."

Alec, 66, shared three pictures. The first photo is of Hilaria, 40, on their wedding day. Holding a bouquet of calla lilies, she stuns in her wedding gown, a lace veil and diamond jewelry. The second picture is of the newlyweds smiling in the aisle of the church they said "I do" in. The final picture is a current selfie of the two.

"🩵 you," Hilaria commented.

Hilaria shared her own anniversary tribute on Instagram, posting the same third photo as her husband. She also talked about the ups and downs of their marriage.

"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec…," Hilaria wrote. "Not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards. We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day."

She continued, "How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec. I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again….i want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community. I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure. I love you, Alec ❤️."

In June, the Baldwins announced their new reality TV series, which will premiere on TLC in 2025. The show will center on Alec and Hilaria's home life with their seven children, Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 3, and Iliaria, 1.

In addition to his seven littles, Alec is the father of 28-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The wedding anniversary celebration comes days before Alec's involuntary manslaughter trial is set to begin with jury selection on Tuesday, July 9. Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January following the Oct. 21, 2021 death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42. The prop gun Alec was holding on set suddenly discharged, striking and killing the cinematographer and injuring director Joel Souza.

