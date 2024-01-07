Inside Hilaria Baldwin's 40th Birthday 'Dance Party' With Her 7 Kids

Hilaria Baldwin rang in her milestone birthday with the most special dance party!

On Saturday, the yogi took to Instagram to share a video of her one birthday wish being fulfilled -- and it included her and Alec Baldwin's seven kids.

"I asked for a baldwinito dance party for my 40th. I love them and I love you. Thank you for your kind birthday wishes. Let’s have an amazing year," the birthday girl wrote.

In the video, Hilaria -- sporting a gold dress -- holds on to one of their youngest kids as she takes turns dancing and twirling around the room with her other littles. Like her mom, 10-year-old Carmen dances the entire time.

The video ends with a picture of Hilaria surrounded by her and Alec's children.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

The pair, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents of Carmen, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 2, and Iliaria, 1.

Alec is also dad to 28-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Alec also took to social media to celebrate his wife's special day.

"Today is the birthday of the woman who is the blessing that begat all of my other blessings. I love you, Hilaria, and I am more grateful for you than anything I have ever known. Happy birthday. @hilariabaldwin," the 65-year-old Rust actor captioned a picture of his wife smiling as she walks down the street.

Alec also shared another picture of him and Hilaria from their evening out.

"Thanks to our good friends at @bondst.hudsonyards for the nicest of evenings/birthday parties. Thank you, Jonathan…@hilariabaldwin," he wrote with a picture of Hilaria sitting on his lap.

The Dr. Death actor rounded out his post dedicated to his wife with a sweet group shot.

"This woman has such wonderful friends…@yoelnajer @yoelnajer," he wrote for a picture of Hilaria surrounded by him and her friends.

Hilaria took to her Instagram Story to reshare moments from her birthday celebration, including a video of herself blowing out candles on three cakes during dinner.

The Mom Brain host also shared Ireland's sweet Instagram Story post dedicated to her.

"Happy Birthday to you!!!! @hilariabaldwin," Ireland wrote while resharing her father's post. "Thank you for all the siblings, kindness, and being the ultimate life partner to my dad."

In October, Alec shared that the world may get a closer look at his and Hilaria's life at home with their seven children, as they are entertaining doing a reality TV show.

"Everything's about my family. I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time," Alec said on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast. "In the old days I'd jump on a plane and go to L.A... It was easy to pick up and go... I need 12 plane tickets -- nannies, kids, my wife, I need, like, 11. They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane."

For more on Alec, Hilaria, and their Baldwinitos, click below.

