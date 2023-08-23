Hilaria Baldwin took a trip down memory lane to honor her eldest daughter on her 10th birthday.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a sweet video of Carmen over the years -- from the moment after doctors brought Carmen into her arms to Carmen welcoming her siblings. One of the cutest videos included a snippet of Carmen getting a kick out of seeing her reflection in a mirror. A tiny Carmen could be seen striking various poses.

Hilaria also posted a photo of her twinning with her little one in all-black attire, as well as a sweet family photo of them all sitting on the floor in front of the children's bunk beds.

Happy 10th birthday to our Carmen," Hilaria captioned the post. "Thank you for making me a mama and for bringing us such joy and laughter. You are a force of so many wonderful things. We all love you so very much❤️."

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin share seven children -- Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, 2, and Ilaria, 11 months. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 27, whom he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger.

Back in June, while praising her husband on their 11th wedding anniversary, Hilaria joked about being open to having more kids. A lot more kids.

"Happy 11th anniversary, Jack," Hilaria captioned a pic taken on the set of 30 Rock, the sitcom on which Alec starred as Jack Donaghy. "Pre kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids. well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats."

The couple welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria, back in October. Then, in May, the Baldwins became first-time grandparents when Ireland welcomed her first child -- a daughter named Holland -- with her musician boyfriend, RAC, whose birth name is André Anjos.

Hilaria took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" she captioned a happily chaotic snapshot of her and her husband with their seven children. "Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

