Hilaria Baldwin is open to having a lot more kids with Alec Baldwin. On Friday, the 39-year-old mom of seven penned an 11th wedding anniversary tribute to her husband, in which she joked about expanding their large brood.

"Happy 11th anniversary, Jack," Hilaria captioned a pic taken on the set of 30 Rock, the sitcom on which Alec starred as Jack Donaghy. "Pre kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids. well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 27, from a previous relationship.

The week before Hilaria and Alec celebrated their anniversary, she took to Instagram to mark the end of the school year for several of their little ones.

"Congrats to these graduates!" she captioned a smiling pic of Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo. "Looking forward to 5th, 3rd, 1st and kindergarten in the fall! I'm so proud of you for all of your curiosity, hard work, fun, kindness, and how close you are to each other. We love you so very much."

Shortly thereafter, Alec, 65, put two of his youngest kids in the spotlight, sharing a pic of Eduardo and María Lucía enjoying some time outside.

"My Summer starts now," he captioned the shot.

This all comes two months after Alec, who recently underwent hip replacement surgery, saw the charges against him dropped in the deadly Rust shooting. He celebrated that moment by sharing a photo with his wife, writing, "I owe everything I have to this woman," before adding in parentheses, "and to you, Luke" in reference to his lawyer.

