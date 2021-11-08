Alec Baldwin Posts About Gun Safety On Set After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since On-Set Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out in Aftermath of Fatal Shooting on 'Rust'…
Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Accidentally Killing Crew Member o…
‘Rust’ Gun Supervisor Breaks Silence After Fatal Shooting On Set
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: New Details About Ammunition and P…
‘Rust’ Assistant Director Breaks Silence Following On-Set Shooti…
Will Alec Baldwin’s Career Survive On-Set Shooting? Expert Weigh…
Alec Baldwin 'Devastated' by Fatal On-Set Shooting, Olivia Munn …
Attorney for ‘Rust’ Armorer Suggests Sabotage Could Have Led to …
Alec Baldwin Accidental Fatal Shooting: Firearms Expert Says The…
Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed ‘Rust’ Cinematographer a…
Gayle King Reacts to Recent On-Set Shooting Tragedy (Exclusive)
Jon Hamm, Jensen Ackles and More Pay Tribute to Halyna Hutchins …
Gayle King Shares What Adele's CBS Concert Special Was Like (Exc…
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
Firearms Expert Says a Real Gun Killed Halyna Hutchins, Not a Pr…
Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Jessica Simpson Cel…
Kristen Stewart on Her 'Spencer' Transformation, Kourtney and Tr…
‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Victim of Home Invasion, T…
Alec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The actor fired a gun on the Rust set last month that was inadvertently loaded with a live round, killing Hutchins.
"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin tweeted on Monday, not specifying whether the Rust set offered such a precaution.
Earlier this month, Baldwin seemingly defended the working conditions on the set of the film, sharing a series of screenshots from Terese Magpale Davis, who was working in the costume department on the set of the Western. In the thread, Davis discounted rumors that the cast and crew of Rust were working under unsafe or unfair conditions.
"I'm so sick of this narrative," Davis began. "I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls**t."
Baldwin also spoke on-camera about the incident and the death of Hutchins.
"She was my friend," he said. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."
Baldwin's statement came after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza told media that they had "identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded gun prior to Baldwin firing the weapon," naming armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. Mendoza confirmed that "all three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Rust' Shooting: Everything We Know About the Tragedy
Dwayne Johnson to Ban Real Guns From His Films After 'Rust' Shooting