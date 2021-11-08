Alec Baldwin Posts About Gun Safety On Set After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor fired a gun on the Rust set last month that was inadvertently loaded with a live round, killing Hutchins.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin tweeted on Monday, not specifying whether the Rust set offered such a precaution.

Earlier this month, Baldwin seemingly defended the working conditions on the set of the film, sharing a series of screenshots from Terese Magpale Davis, who was working in the costume department on the set of the Western. In the thread, Davis discounted rumors that the cast and crew of Rust were working under unsafe or unfair conditions.

"I'm so sick of this narrative," Davis began. "I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bulls**t."

Baldwin also spoke on-camera about the incident and the death of Hutchins.

"She was my friend," he said. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened."

Baldwin's statement came after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza told media that they had "identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded gun prior to Baldwin firing the weapon," naming armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. Mendoza confirmed that "all three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements."

