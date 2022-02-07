Alec Baldwin may be far away, but his family is never far from his mind.

The actor recently took to Instagram with a candid message about missing his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and his seven children as he waited to embark on a work trip to England. "Settling into my least favorite place…an airport. Getting ready to do my least favorite thing…travel alone," Alec captioned the six-minute video. "I have only one purpose in this life. And I count the minutes until I get back to it."

Concluding the caption, he listed the names of all of his sons and daughters, including his only child with ex-wife Kim Basinger and the six young kids he shares with Hilaria. "I love you, Ireland. I love you, Carmen. I love you, Raf. I love you, Leo. I love you, Romeo. I love you, Edu. I love you, Marilu. I love you, Hilaria."

The 63-year-old dad told viewers he was "miserable" to be leaving his family as he waited to take his flight. "I really don’t have anything else in my life that matters to me on that scale and I really mean that," he said. "I’m not asking anybody to pin any medals on me…I just don’t have anything else in my life that even remotely means anything to me."

As a result of hating to be away from his wife and children, Alec said he has worked minimally over the last five years, though he admitted that's "been a problem" and that he probably needs to work more.

The star was seemingly sentimental as he spoke, telling fans that his kids "pull me into a world I never dreamed I would be a part of."

"I come home, I come in the door and I'm part of a family," he said. "I'm the father of a family of six children...It's unbelievable."

As he concluded his message, Alec told viewers, "Hug your kids and love your kids. Make every day count."

On Sunday, Hilaria shared a throwback photo of her and Alec together on Instagram, captioning the shot, "We've been through a lot together."

Alec replied in a comment, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."

Alec's work trip comes nearly four months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust. In January, the actor's cell phone was turned over to law enforcement authorities as part of the investigation into the incident. He has maintained that he did not actually pull the trigger on the prop firearm and was unaware the gun contained a live round.

Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ In First Sit-Down Interview Since ‘Rust’ Tragedy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alec Baldwin Turns Over His Phone to Authorities in 'Rust' Probe

Alec Baldwin Reflects on Halyna Hutchins' Death in Video for New Year

Alec Baldwin Thanks Fans Who Supported Him After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin Attends First Public Event Since 'Rust' Tragedy

Related Gallery