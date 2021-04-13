Alejandro Fernández Announces 'Hecho en México' Fall Tour

Alejandro Fernández might be headed to a city near you! The singer just announced his 19-date tour, "Hecho en México," which kicks off on Sept.10 at the Grand Sierra Theatre in Reno, Nevada. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 16.

Fernández will make stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Miami, New York, New Mexico, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Arizona, before ending the tour at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on Oct. 24. A portion of all proceeds from Fernández's tour will go to Families Belong Together, a campaign of the National Domestic Workers Alliance formed in response to the 2018 family separation crisis.

In addition, Fernández will be joined by Christian Nodal in select markets including Los Angeles, San Jose and San Diego. While in Miami, Fernández's special guest will be HA*ASH.

Meanwhile, the GRAMMY winner is set to receive the 2021 Icon award at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 15. He will be honored for his immense contribution to Latin music and his service to those most in need.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the 2021 Latin AMAs

Alejandro Fernández to Receive Icon Award at 2021 Latin AMAs

Alejandro Fernández on What He Admires Most About 'Living Legend' Father Vicente on 80th Birthday (Exclusive)

Celebrating Latinx Entertainers: Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Becky G & More! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery