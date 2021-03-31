Alejandro Fernández is gearing up for a night to remember! The 49-year-old singer will be honored with the Icon Award at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, April 15.

For decades, Fernández has played a major part in bringing both rancheras and mariachi music to listeners all over the world as well as preserving the Mexican culture through his work. In a press release announcing his award, the Latin AMAs described Fernández as "an artist who interprets our life in his songs, forms an important part of Latin America’s history, and is considered a musical hero."

Fernández will also be honored for his altruistic work. "In addition to his immense contribution to Latin music, his service to those most in need, coupled with his constant support for Latino immigrants in the United States, make him worthy of the Latin AMAs Icon Award," the press release explained.

On top of being recognized for his work in and out of the music industry, Fernández, who is the son of music great Vicente Fernández, will take the Latin AMAs stage to perform a very special world premiere. In February 2020, Fernández received the first-ever Premio Lo Nuestro Legacy Award - Mariachi, and dedicated it to his father in a sentimental speech.

"I can't say goodbye without honoring who came first," Fernández said. "The one who gave me this voice, the one who gave me life, who gave me my devotion to this music, to my fountain of inspiration and the one who has guided me in the right direction in life and as an artist, to my father. This award is for you. I also want to take a moment to congratulate him, as he recently celebrated his birthday and I couldn't be there. I dedicate this to you, Dad. With lots of love."

Fernández will be in good company performing at the 2021 Latin AMAs, which will take place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Other artists slated to take the stage include Maluma, Karol G, and Gerardo Ortiz.

J Balvin and Karol G lead the nominations with nine each, while Bad Bunny is right behind with seven noms.

