Bad Bunny won his first GRAMMY Award on Sunday.

The 27-year-old artist took home the award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG. During the telecast, he accepted the honor.

"I'm very happy. I'm really happy, I'm very proud," he began his speech. "I want to thank every person in the world that listened to my music and support my career and my ideas."

"Es muy especial poder lograr mi sueños, simplemente haciendo lo que amo," he continued. "Que me den un premio por hacer lo que amo, es como que, ok dámelo."

Bad Bunny was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Un Dia (One Day)" featuring Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Tainy. Earlier in the celebration, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez brought their mega-hit to the stage. The Latin artists delivered a spectacular performance of their chart-topper, "Dakiti."

Cortez kicked off the performance singing the infectious lyrics, "Baby, ya yo me enteré, se nota cuando me ve'/Ahí donde no has llega'o sabe' que yo te llevaré."

Bad Bunny, as always dressed to impress, followed by singing the first verse and getting the viewers hyped. The two, dressed in silver ensembles, were surrounded by a light-filled stage as the camera followed them.

Before hitting the red carpet, Bad Bunny rocked an all-black ensemble from Burberry's Fall-Winter 2021 collection. The artist carried a sunflower in his hand as he posed for pics.

Cortez also rocked a stylish olive look that consisted of a matching blazer and shorts, which he accessorized with black boots. He also told ET’s Keltie Knight that the vibe of their performance was going to be a "flashback of being at the club."

He also opened up about being driven by "passion" and how it led to this opportunity, which he called a "dream come true." See more in the video above.

"Dakiti," meanwhile, ruled the Billboard charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Song chart. The song was also No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming just the second all-Spanish track to debut on the list’s top 10. The first was also a Bad Bunny tune, "Mia" featuring Drake.

Last year, Bad Bunny released a total of three albums; YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour Del Mundo. Up next for the Puerto Rican artist is a role in the next season of Narcos: Mexico, as well as make his feature film debut in American Sole, and joining Brad Pitt's action movie, Bullet Train.

