One proud dad! Alex Rodriguez is celebrating his daughter Natasha's milestone accomplishment -- her high school graduation!

The former New York Yankee and baseball legend came together with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, her husband, Angel Nicolas, and their family for the momentous occasion -- sharing snapshots from the celebration to Instagram, alongside a lengthy message of love and support.

"Yesterday was bittersweet," Rodriguez wrote alongside the slideshow of sweet snapshots. "Tashi, I can’t make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

"As you move on from one chapter to the next, I’m most proud of who you are as a person. Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years," he continued. "As your father, I’m supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you’ve been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy."

The girl of honor responded to her dad's kind words in the comments, writing, "Thank you Daddy 💙"

The slideshow included photos of Natasha at her graduation party, as well as with her siblings, a photo of her hugging Rodriguez, and posing with her mom and her stepdad. Rodriguez included a nostalgic throwback photo of Natasha from elementary school among the pics shared in the post.

Rodriguez shares two daughters with his ex -- including 18-year-old Natasha and 15-year-old Ella. Rodriguez and Scurtis tied the knot in 2002, and Scurtis wound up filing for divorce in 2008.

Alex Rodriguez in Awe Over 17-Year-Old Daughter Singing National Anthem at NBA Game This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Addresses Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance

How Jennifer Lopez Feels About Alex Rodriguez's New Romance

Alex Rodriguez Spends Time With His Ex-Wife and Their Daughters

Alex Rodriguez Mocks His Single Relationship Status During Broadcast

Related Gallery