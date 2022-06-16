Jennifer Lopez 'Wishes Alex Rodriguez the Best' Amid His New Romance, Source Says
Alex Rodriguez Describes His Perfect Date and Why His Daughters …
Adam Demos on 'Sex/Life' Season 2 and His Girlfriend's Reaction …
'Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Moving In Tog…
‘Physical’: Murray Bartlett and His Short Shorts Make Their Seas…
Channing Tatum on Being a Girl Dad and Going Into ‘Her World’ to…
'Selling the OC' Cast Says 'Selling Sunset' Stars Gave Them No A…
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship 17 Years Afte…
Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls How Her Dad Nearly Spoiled Chris Pra…
Rachel Brosnahan and ’Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Tease Milo Ven…
Hilary Duff Calls Posing Nude a Combination of Terrifying and Fr…
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford Joinin…
Watch Angelyne in Rare Interviews About Her Iconic L.A. Billboar…
David Oyelowo on Joining the 'Yellowstone' Universe With Bass Re…
Johnny Depp Not Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez (Source)
Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Cringe Over Her PDA With Travis Barker
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
Ryan Reynolds Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment With His Brothers Prote…
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Arrive in Italy for Offici…
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Cast Spills the Sequel Tea (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez isn't thinking about her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, much at all these days. The 46-year-old former MLB player was recently spotted kissing 25-year-old model Kathryne Padgett in Italy, and a source tells ET that Lopez "wishes him the best."
"Jen is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life," the source notes of the triple-threat star, who is once again engaged to Ben Affleck. "She wishes [Alex] the best, but it's not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind whatsoever. She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail."
The source adds, "A-Rod is 100 percent at the back of her mind, and his dating life doesn't faze her."
Lopez has a lot to celebrate in her own life. In addition to her and Affleck's engagement earlier this year, she's also celebrating the release of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, which reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight as she's preparing to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, Florida.
"Jen is so proud of her Netflix documentary. She feels like it shows people a new side of her and is happy to get to share more of herself with her fans," the source says.
As for her and Affleck, the source tells ET, "Jen and Ben are so dedicated to each other and their families. Jen is focused on herself."
At the premiere of Halftime during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, Lopez spoke with ET about the "beautiful moment" she's having both personally and professionally. The 52-year-old entertainer was adamant that fans have not seen the last of her.
"It’s halftime!" Lopez exclaimed. "I keep saying that. It's so funny, we were talking about this today, 'Champions are made in the third and fourth quarter. That’s when you win!' I feel like there’s a lot left for me. So, I'm very excited about it. I do think it's just halftime."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez’s 'Halftime' Reveals Secrets Behind Her Super Bowl Show
Jennifer Lopez Reflects On 'Beautiful' Moment With Fiancé Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist's Favorite Eyebrow Pencil Is On Sale
Jennifer Lopez Gives Shout-Out to Ben Affleck at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Related Gallery