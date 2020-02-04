Alex Rodriguez isn't shy about his sometimes questionable dance moves.

The 44-year-old former baseball pro just joined TikTok at the suggestion of his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha, and his first video is the two taking on the Renegade Challenge together while in Miami for the Super Bowl. While Natasha dances effortlessly, the same can't be said for the former baseball pro, who nevertheless gives it an endearing try.

"Tashi told me this TikTok is the new big thing so I had to give it a try!" Rodriguez wrote. "She said this is what the kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How’d I do?!?! 🤔 Follow me on @tiktok at AROD13! I’ll try not to embarrass myself. 🤣"

ET spoke with Rodriguez in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl and he had a sense of humor when talking about his dance moves, especially compared to his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

"That is a lifelong journey that will never land, but you know, I just keep trying," he cracked. "I get a C for effort."

On Monday, he once again poked fun at himself while dancing to Lopez's "On the Floor" with children in an Instagram video.

"When Jen told me I could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn 😅😎 #jlosuperbowlchallenge," he wrote.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with both Natasha and her younger sister, 11-year-old Ella, backstage after Lopez and Shakira's incredible halftime performance on Sunday, where they praised Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for stealing the show with her amazing vocals.

"My favorite part was when the little girls came out and Emme sang, it was really good," Ella said of Emme's performance.

Meanwhile, Natasha referred to Emme as her "stepsister."

"It was the coolest thing to watch my stepsister sing," Natasha told ET. "I'm so proud of her every time I see her and her voice is just angelic."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Slays in Super Bowl Halftime Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl Performance

Alex Rodriguez Talks Special Friendship With Kobe Bryant (Exclusive)

How Alex Rodriguez Is Supporting Jennifer Lopez Ahead of 'Unbelievable' Super Bowl Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery