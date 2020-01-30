Alex Rodriguez couldn't be more proud or excited for his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, hitting the stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show alongside Shakira.

ET spoke to Rodriguez in Miami on Thursday as he geared up for his Fox Super Bowl Pregame coverage alongside football icon Dan Marino -- which starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday -- and he teased what we can expect. Rodriguez revealed that he will actually be sharing personal behind-the-scenes footage with Lopez ahead of her big performance.

"It's gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic," he tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what's really great is you're gonna have Shakira, and obviously you're going to have Jennifer, and there's so many surprises that you're going to be blown away by. And the fact that you can only see this on Fox, and along the way, besides with Dan Marino, I'm gonna be doing live hits from the house and from the locker room, prepping everybody, just a little insight into what Jennifer is up to."

"I want the fans at home to be able to capture on our socials and on Fox all the things that happened before the big moment," he continues.

Rodriguez also definitely didn't shut down speculation that his and Lopez's kids will be a part of the halftime show. On Wednesday, Lopez shared a picture on Instagram of her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, visiting her at rehearsals. Lopez has shown off Emme's incredible singing voice before.

"I think you have great, great info," he says about the possibility. "I think there's -- exactly what you said, and I'm gonna leave it right there because ... If you keep this interview up, I'm going to be demoted to Uber driver and security for Jennifer, so I think it's gonna be great."

"You'll see something at Fox you've never seen before, it's going to be large," he adds with a laugh.

As for how he's been supporting Lopez ahead of such a monumental performance, Rodriguez said it's simply taking time to soak in the moment.

"You know, one of the things we've done is not overbook ourselves," he stresses. "It's so easy to fill up the schedule, and what ends up happening is you don't enjoy it. We've actually given ourselves time to breathe and let things sit, and really enjoy everything ... She is so proud. This has been a lifelong dream for Jennifer, she's worked so hard, and I can not wait to see it."

When it comes to rumors about DJ Khaled, Pitbull or Bad Bunny making a possible appearance during the show, Rodriguez remained cryptic about any special guests in store.

"There's gonna be a lot of things in the mix, almost like dominoes," he says. "You know how you move dominoes around? It's gonna be awesome."

Meanwhile, Rodriguez couldn't be more excited about his Fox Super Bowl Pregame coverage alongside Marino, his hero growing up in Miami. He shared a touching story with ET about meeting the Miami Dolphins quarterback when he was 13 years old after getting the courage to come up to him.

"He put his arm around me and he goes, 'Man, you're a good-looking kid, you're gonna do big things in this world,'" he recalls. "I gotta tell you, I came home and I told my mom, 'Mom, I'm gonna do big things because my hero told me I could do big things.' Dan has always been one of the guys I've loved forever."

ET recently spoke to Gloria Estefan, who teased many "surprises" during Lopez and Shakira's show. Watch the video below for more:

