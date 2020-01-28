Gloria Estefan is just as pumped for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show as the rest of us.

ET's Nischelle Turner was with the music legend at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Florida on Tuesday, where Estefan co-hosted ET and dished on what fans can expect from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's upcoming show.

"All the surprises [are] coming for us in the halftime show. I'm excited," Estefan dished. "They have a very short time to do what they're gonna do, and to get on and off the field, so whatever you're gonna see is gonna be action-packed top to bottom. There's no time to lose, and there is a couple of fantastic performances. J.Lo and Shakira, plus whatever surprises may be there."

Estefan is no stranger to the Super Bowl madness and excitement. She's previously done two halftime shows, the first in 1992 and the second in 1999. "You've gotta be on that A-game. It's gotta be rehearsed. Everything is rehearsed, every inch of movement on that stage," she explained. "So, it's exciting. I've done it a couple times. It's very high-pressure because if you do great, fantastic, billions of people [are] watching you. If you mess up, billions of people [are] watching you."

Unfortunately, Estefan confirmed that she's not going to be making a surprise appearance during the show. "I'll be there in heart and soul and spirit, and cheering for them every step of the way," she shared. "But no, no. They've got plenty of surprises coming, I can guarantee."

And what or who do those surprises include? "I am not at liberty to say so," teased Estefan. "They will kick my butt if I say something. No. I cannot, but it's gonna be exciting!"

Among those included in talks to join the halftime celebrations include Wyclef Jean and Pitbull. "He could be," she said of Mr. Worldwide. "I know a couple of other people very big here that’ll probably make an appearance," Estefan dished, without naming names.

While Estefan may be enjoying the halftime show from the sidelines this year, she is front and center in her newly-announced show, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The Facebook Watch series is a spin-off of Jada Pinkett Smith's show of the same name. Taking things to Miami, Estefan's version will also center on three generations of women -- herself, her daughter, musician Emily Estefan, and her niece, TV personality Lili Estefan.

The women will host candid conversations about timely social and personal issues. Similarly to Red Table Talk, the series will feature family members, celebrities and experts as guests for discussions of their personal experiences and opinions while covering topics that resonate with their communities. The show, Estefan said, came at a perfect time in her career -- and she was ready to share more with her fans.

"There's a lot of things that people don't know that we go through, that we've gone through as a family, together," she explained. "We have things that we want to share, opinions, and ideas and it's just the perfect venue to do that."

"I really want to talk about motherhood, and especially motherhood in what we do in this career and the balance that women have to do," she said. "Social media, I definitely want to talk about. I studied psychology and communications, so I watch it incredibly. [I'm] a little scared and this venue that we're on is the number one social media platform in the world. So I think it's really important that we talk about that and the pressures that our kids are feeling around this whole subject manner."

Estefan also added that she'll discuss "sexuality a lot." "My daughter came out very openly and I'm very proud of her. I think there's a lot to talk about," she said, noting that the show will have a touch of Spanglish.

"We're going to be talking about topics that every human has to live through at some point," Estefan said. "And hopefully entertaining and offering them some thoughts and just a really good conversation."

For more on Estefan and her family, watch below.

