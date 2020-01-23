Shakira Gives Fans a First Look From the Super Bowl Halftime Show: Pic!

Whenever, wherever, Shakira is ready for the Super Bowl halftime show!

The 42-year-old Colombian superstar took to Instagram on Thursday to get her millions of followers excited for the upcoming show.

"10 days / días… #SBLIV#PepsiHalftime #Rehearsals," she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself on the stage, leaping in the air.

Shakira is co-headlining the halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The Hustlers star has been in the middle of award season for her hit film, and also hard at work on Super Bowl rehearsals. Last week, she shared a sweet photo in bed with her two kids, Emme and Max, both 11, to Instagram, writing, "Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time..."

The show, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, is just around the corner.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing," Lopez recently shared with ET. "I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

