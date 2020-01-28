Super Bowl 2020: Check Out Who's Performing at These Pre-Game Events!

There are several big events happening in Miami, Florida, over Super Bowl weekend! From Snoop Dogg to Harry Styles, here's a look at the celebrities who are heading down south to party!

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night

On Feb. 1, Lady Gaga will headline the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Tickets are on-sale now at att.com/supersaturdaynight, and fans can also watch the performances on Twitter @ItsOnATT beginning at 11 p.m. ET.

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party

Lizzo will be joining Harry Styles as a special guest performer at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party on Friday, Jan. 31 at Meridian Island in Miami. As fans may recall, Styles covered Lizzo's "Juice" in December.

"I can’t wait to hit the Pepsi stage, perform and party with Harry and Mark! Let’s go Miami!" Lizzo exclaimed.

Also performing a special DJ set that evening is Academy, GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson. Tickets for the epic bash are available on TicketMaster.com.

In addition to the party, rapper Missy Elliott and H.E.R. will also star in the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl ad.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

But that's not all! Snoop Dogg is one of the many performers getting sports fans ready for Super Bowl LIV!

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper and country music duo Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The three-night waterfront event kicks off Thursday, Jan 30, and is packed with performers.

On the first night for the EA Sports Bowl portion of the festival, concertgoers will see some of hip-hop's biggest names perform, including Meek Mill, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, and headliner DJ Khaled and friends.

Guns N' Roses will be headlining the festival on Friday, Jan. 31, in addition to a special performance by Snoop Dogg. The following day, last year's Super Bowl halftime performers, Maroon 5, will headline, and Dan + Shay will also take the stage.

For fans who can't make it down to Miami, the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest TV show will feature highlights from the event and will air on Fox at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 1. For tickets and more info on the event, check out SuperBowlMusicFest.com.

BUDX Hotel

In addition, Budweiser is also taking over a hotel in South Beach, dubbing it the BUDX Hotel, with a series of private events and performances from Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

The three-day takeover includes performances by Halsey, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, De La Soul and Channel Tres as well as ONE37pm x Dwyane Wade's Masters of the Mic Karaoke and a Gillette Barbershop pop-up with celebrity barbers.

Fox Super Bowl Pregame

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Fox will host a big pre-game event starting at 2 p.m. ET. Curt Menefee will host the televised event and will be joined by football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. The show will also feature performances by Pitbull, Dan + Shay, DJ Khaled, Yolanda Adams and Demi Lovato, who is also performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. In addition, FOX will have an exclusive sit-down interview with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to preview the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

2020 Maxim Big Game Experience

On Saturday, Feb. 1, The Chainsmokers will headline this event, put on by Maxim magazine and In the Know Experiences, at at an exclusive 40,000 square foot waterfront pop-up venue. In addition to the band, Rick Ross, Lost Kings and more are expected to attend.

Bootsy Bellows on the Water Super Bowl Party 2020

At the same pop-up venue, In the Know Experiences along with Bootsy Bellows will also be putting on an event on Friday, Jan. 31 that will be headlined by Post Malone. In addition to the "Beerbongs & Bentleys" singer, DJ Irie and Zack Bia will be hitting the stage.

Sports Illustrated's The Party

On Saturday, Feb. 1, Sports Illustrated will join forces with The Undisputed Group for this year’s VIP event at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. There will be musical performances by DaBaby, Marshmello and the Black Eyed Peas as well as DJ Irie. Casamigos is the official partner of the event, along with StubHub, Reign Total Body Fuel and Dewar’s.

Rolling Stone Live

Ciara, DJ Khaled and friends will join Paris Hilton and DJ Vice for performances at Rolling Stone's party at the SLS South Beach on Feb. 1.

In lead-up to the big weekend, keep checking ETonline for exclusive Super Bowl content, including this interview with Jennifer Lopez about being one of this year's halftime performers:

