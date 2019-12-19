Lizzo Has the Best Response to Harry Styles' Cover of 'Juice'

Lizzo can't stop loving on members of One Direction!

Earlier this week, Harry Styles did a cover of Lizzo's "Juice" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. The 25-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" singer rocked a set of pearls and pushed his long brunette locks back with headphones as he jammed out to the feel-good anthem.

Lizzo loved the tribute, tweeting it out, writing, "You know what this means right....?" with a winking emoji.

She also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing, "This is so cute @harrystyles ily."

You know what this means right....? 😏😉 @Harry_Stylespic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

This sweet exchange comes after Styles' One Direction bandmate Niall Horan recalled last week a hilarious recent interaction he had with the chart topper.

"I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio and she was coming in to do an interview as well. And someone said, 'Oh, Lizzo's here. She'd love to meet you!'" Horan said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So we're passing in the corridor and I said, 'Ah, lovely to meet you!' Gave her a big hug. [I told her,] 'Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.' And, literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You could smash this.' And I was just like [clapping with my jaw dropping]. I was just like, 'Fair play.' I actually started blushing myself."

Lizzo is currently preparing to perform on this week's Saturday Night Live with guest host Eddie Murphy. For more from the singer, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Clams Up Talking About His Friendship With Rumored Ex Kendall Jenner This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Harry Styles Performs One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' 8 Years After Song's Release

Lizzo’s Flirty Response Took Niall Horan by Surprise: ‘I Actually Started Blushing Myself’

Lizzo Named Time's Entertainer of the Year, While Greta Thunberg Is Youngest Ever Person of the Year

Related Gallery