Facebook Watch is expanding Red Table Talk. Not only did the Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith score a three-year renewal -- ensuring that audiences will get new episodes on the streaming platform through 2022 -- but it also announced its first spinoff, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

The upcoming series will take things to Miami, Florida, where three generations of women -- Gloria Estefan, her daughter, musician Emily Estefan, and her niece, TV personality Lili Estefan -- will host candid conversations about timely social and personal issues. Similarly to Red Table Talk, the series will feature family members, celebrities and experts as guests for discussions of their personal experiences and opinions while covering topics that resonate with their communities.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” Gloria Estefan said in a statement to ET. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic red table.”

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” said Pinkett Smith, who will serve as executive producer alongside Gloria. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

In addition to earning a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative, Red Table Talk has generated headlines for its unexpected and candid conversations between Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. Past guests have included Demi Moore and her daughters after the actress published her revealing memoir, Robyn Crawford discussing her relationship with Whitney Houston and Jordyn Woods, who opened up about her side of the alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

