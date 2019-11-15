Robyn Crawford continues to share insight into her relationship with the late Whitney Houston.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Red Table Talk episode, the singer's longtime friend recalls the moment she asked Houston about a severe cut she had on her face after her and Bobby Brown's honeymoon.

"I know that when she came back from her honeymoon and she had that gash on her face. Did she ever explain to you how that gash got there ?" Jada Pinkett-Smith asks.

"I asked her, 'I threw a glass against the wall and it shattered and I got cut,'" Crawford says Houston replied. "But the cut was from here to there, about three, four inches long. Flying glass doesn't do that. But I never pressed her."

In Crawford's memoir -- A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston -- she claims that when she asked Houston about the cut, the late singer told her, "Couples argue all the time. It's never a big deal, except when it's me." Brown has denied ever being violent with his ex-wife, but he has written about one incident where he did strike her in his own memoir, Every Little Step.

During a 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts in 2016, while promoting the book, Brown admitted that he hit Houston during a moment when he was "trying to maintain sobriety." He, however, said that reports of him being a "woman beater" or of him being "violent towards her" were false.

Bobby Brown Says He Saw Whitney Houston Do Cocaine For the First Time on Their Wedding Day Embed Code Restart Bobby Brown Says He Saw Whitney Houston Do Cocaine For the First Time on Their Wedding Day

Meanwhile, also in the Red Table Talk episode, Crawford touches on her relationship with Houston's mother, Cissy Houston, whom she says had a "fever about our closeness."

"I always sensed a bitterness in her mom because I thought her daughter's so awesome that there was so much to be joyful about," she explains. "If anything, Whitney would listen to me and that would bother Mrs. Houston. But the only reason Whitney listened to me was because I would listen to her."

Houston was found dead in a hotel room bathtub at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 11, 2012. According to the coroner report, her cause of death was drowning as well as the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use. She was 48 years old.

During Crawford's publicity tour, she has also opened up about her intimate moments with Houston, as well as the GRAMMY winner's history with drug use. See more in the video below.

Tune in to Facebook Watch on Monday, Nov. 18 for Crawford's full interview on Red Table Talk.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Robyn Crawford Says She Felt Like She Was 'Losing' Whitney Houston When Singer Married Bobby Brown

Robyn Crawford Says She and Whitney Houston Planned to Confront Wendy Williams Over Her Remarks About Them

Robyn Crawford Recalls When She Realized Whitney Houston Had a Drug Problem

Robyn Crawford’s Memoir Sheds Light on Whitney Houston’s Alleged Drug Addiction Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery