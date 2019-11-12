Robyn Crawford is confronting one of her and Whitney Houston's biggest opponents. The longtime friend of the late singer, who claims she had a physical relationship with her in the '80s, appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday to discuss Williams longtime obsession with the pair and her explosive 2003 interview with Houston.

"That radio interview that I did with Whitney, because I'd never met Whitney. I had never met her," Williams begins.

"You talked like you did," Crawford fires back.

Crawford released her memoir, A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston, on Tuesday revealing the details of her relationship with Houston in excerpts.

"Well, that's what I do!" the longtime radio and TV personality says, adding, "Don't knock my hustle, Robyn Crawford."

Of the 2003 interview between William and Houston, Crawford says, "That was a cumulative fed up Whitney Houston that I heard," adding, "You had been talking about Whitney and myself for so long."

"That's what I do, and it all came true," Williams argues. "It's in the book. A lot of things that I said are in this book."

Crawford reveals that she and Houston had been planning to confront Williams, noting that they didn't know what she looked like, since she was a radio host at the time.

According to Crawford, the pair had wanted to "go down to Hudson Street" and wait for Williams outside the studio she was working at.

In the contentious 2003 radio interview between Williams and Houston, the host asked if the GRAMMY winner was on drugs, causing Houston to get very upset. When Williams confronted Houston about a variety of other controversial topics and brought up Crawford, she began cursing and screaming at the radio host.

"You are very defensive, Whitney," Williams said at one point during the interview.

"I have to be, Wendy. You talk about me every f**king day," Houston fired back.

ET recently spoke to songwriter Diane Warren -- who wrote numerous songs for Houston -- at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards, and she shared how she felt about the upcoming release Crawford's new memoir.

"Robyn loved Whitney and... from what I knew of the two of them, it's sad that Whitney could not live her truth," Warren said. "It's heartbreaking."

