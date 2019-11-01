Rumer Willis is opening up about a traumatic experience involving her mother, Demi Moore.

Rumer, Demi and Demi's youngest daughter, Tallulah, sat down together for an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, airing on Monday. The trio discussed Demi's revealing memoir, Inside Out, in which the 56-year-old actress candidly talks about an incident with 31-year-old Rumer in 2012. Demi writes that during a party with her eldest child, who was 23 at the time, she had a bad reaction to drugs and had a seizure.

"I inhaled some nitrous," Demi writes. "I smoked a little spice, which is like manmade pot. It's not like I went wild and overdosed. I just had a weird reaction, a seizure, which is apparently not that uncommon when people do nitrous or 'whip-its,' the DIY version of the laughing gas you get at the dentist's office... I scared Rumer so badly when she saw me there, semiconscious on the floor; she thought I might die in front of her."

In a preview of the Red Table Talk episode, Rumer recalls the incident and says she was the one who called 911.

"I was there in the other room with 911 panicking because I’m like, either my mom is gonna die and I’m not gonna be in the room and I’m gonna feel the guilt of that for the rest of my life, or I’m gonna be there and see this image of my mom that I will never get out of my head," she says, as Demi looks at her somberly. "What will I do? Or I will have to call my sisters in the morning and tell them that my mom died and they are never gonna get to talk to her again."

After the incident, Rumer, Tallulah and their 28-year-old sister Scout cut ties with Demi and didn't speak to her for three years. During the highly anticipated Red Table Talk episode, Rumer and Tallulah open up about how they overcame that period of estrangement, and also discuss their mom's relationship with her ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, and how they saw Demi change dramatically after she broke her nearly 20 years of sobriety during her relationship with the 41-year-old actor.

Red Table Talk with guests Demi, Rumer and Tallulah airs at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

