Ashton Kutcher knows that some things are better left unsaid.

On Tuesday, the former That '70s Show star took to Twitter to share that he was going to post a "really snarky" comment, but instead decided to hold back.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️" the actor tweeted, referencing his wife, Mila Kunis, and their two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Kutcher, 41, did not give any further details about what the "snarky" comments were about. However, he followed up with another tweet, simply writing: "Life is good -Larry Kutcher."

Twitter

Kutcher's comment come the same day that his ex-wife, Demi Moore, released her revealing memoir, Inside Out, which goes into detail about their relationship.

In the 272-page tell-all, Moore opens up about her marriage to Kutcher, sharing the bad and the ugly and more. The pair got together in 2003 and married in 2005. Eventually, Kutcher filed for divorce in late 2012, finalizing it in 2013.

In the book, Moore claims that Kutcher cheated on her multiple times. "He admitted it right away," she wrote of the second time he allegedly cheated. Largely due to her marriage to Kutcher, the actress claims her relationship with her children suffered, with none of the three daughters she shared with Bruce speaking to her.

"The husband who I'd thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn't want to work on our marriage. My children weren't speaking to me... Their father -- a friend I'd counted on for years -- was gone from my life," Moore penned in her book. "The career I'd scrambled to create since I moved out of my mother's apartment when I was sixteen years old was stalled, or maybe it was over for good. Everything I was attached to -- even my health -- had abandoned me. I was getting blinding headaches and losing weight scarily fast. I looked like I felt: destroyed."

Their relationship eventually fell apart when continued struggles with fertility and other issues left Moore feeling "lost and desperate, confused," and she began taking up to 12 Vicodin pills a day.

"I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me which was the family I had," she said during an interview with Good Morning America. "And I think the weight that it put on Ashton."

Additionally in Moore's memoir, she claimed that she took Jon Cryer's virginity. However, the former Two and a Half Men actor did take to Twitter to deny that she did.

"Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school," Cryer tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a link to an article reporting Moore's claim.

Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school. https://t.co/amxCUaMUQw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

For more revelations, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Demi Moore Says About Her Relationship With Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore Says She Told Ashton Kutcher About Her New Memoir

Demi Moore Opens Up About Miscarriage and Former Marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Related Gallery