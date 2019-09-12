Demi Moore is completely letting her guard down.

In a new, no-holds-barred interview with The New York Times, the 56-year-old actress opens up about her former marriage to Ashton Kutcher, whom she began dating in 2003 while "[enjoying] a do-over."

"[I felt] like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I'd ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties," she recalls, while discussing the relationship and 15-year age gap.

Moore continues on, revealing the details of a miscarriage she encountered with Kutcher, which she writes about in her new memoir, Inside Out. According to the NYT, Moore became pregnant soon after the two started dating, with a girl whom she intended to name Chaplin Ray.

Moore lost the child about six months into the pregnancy, the outlet reports, adding that she began drinking again and blamed herself for the loss. After tying the knot in 2005, Moore claims she and Kutcher had hopes of getting pregnant again, but admits her drinking worsened and she started abusing Vicodin. The NYT reached out to a spokeswoman for Kutcher, who did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2011, Moore and Kutcher eventually separated (after he reportedly cheated on her), and divorced two years later. At the time, it seemed like everything was going downhill for the actress.

"I had no career," confesses Moore, who shares three daughters -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis -- with ex-husband Bruce Willis. "No relationship."

Moore tells the outlet that her health also began to deteriorate, as she began experiencing autoimmune and digestive problems. "Something was going on, including my organs slowly shutting down," she explains, without revealing her diagnosis. "The root was a major heavy viral load.”

Moore then went to a rehab program for "trauma, codependency and substance abuse," the NYT writes, adding that she worked with a doctor specializing in "integrative medicine to rectify her health problems."

Now, Moore is ready to share even more details of the ups and downs of her life over the years in her memoir, and her daughters couldn't be more proud.

"[She's] doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode," Scout says.

"We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus," Rumer adds. "Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people."

While speaking with ET in July, Rumer confirmed she had already read Inside Out, which officially his bookshelves Sept. 24.

"I actually finished it not too recently and I'm so incredibly proud of her," she shared. "It's so beautiful and she shows such courage and vulnerability."

"I think [it shows] a depth inside of herself that no one has really seen yet, which I'm really excited for people to get to know that side of her," she continued.

