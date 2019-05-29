Demi Moore is dancing back into a fitness routine!

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her return to working out after a years-long break. Wearing sweats and her glasses, Moore looks ready to sweat in the clip.

"I haven't exercised in, like, over four years," Moore admitted in the video prior to her dance-based workout. "So this gonna be my next jam. Here I go. Wish me luck!"

In the caption, she revealed that she planned to do a 15-minute workout, which she calls "doable," before hilariously admitting, "I am stalling!"

In a second video post of her workout, Moore, who recently attended the Met Gala, said the 15 minutes "flew by" and put out her wish for "a tight 🍑 please!" The Animals actress added hashtags including #LovingLife, #BackInAction, #TightenUp and #GIJane.

Moore's workout videos come just over a month after she revealed that she's penning a memoir, Inside Out, that's due out September 24. According to a press release from HarperCollins, Moore's debut book will be "deeply candid and insightful" as it covers her tumultuous life and three high-profile marriages to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

"Inside Out is first and foremost a woman’s story; that the woman in question happens to be one of the most celebrated actresses of our time only makes her journey of vulnerability, strength, and self-acceptance all that more resonant," HarperCollins' Jennifer Barth said in a statement. "I think readers are going to be surprised -- and moved -- by this book, which Harper is extremely proud to publish."

