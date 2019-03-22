Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are friendly exes!

On Thursday, Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. On hand for milestone day was none other than Moore, Willis' ex-wife. Willis, 64, and Moore, 56, called it quits in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. Moore went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005, whom she divorced eight years later.

In photos shared by 40-year-old Heming on her Instagram Story, Moore can be seen smiling in a floral yellow and white maxi dress alongside the rest of the group gathered for the special occasion. Meanwhile, the bride and groom stunned in all-white looks, with their two daughters -- Evelyn, 4, and Mabel, 6 -- matching their parents.

It appears that at least two of Moore and Willis' daughters were on hand for the celebrations too, with Scout, 27, and Rumer, 30, even serenading the crowd with a song. The former couple also share a 25-year-old daughter, Tallulah, though it's unclear if she was present.

It's no surprise that Moore and Willis have maintained a good relationship throughout the years! Last summer, Moore made a surprise appearance at a Comedy Central roast for her former husband, where she joked about their marriage and divorce.

Moore began by joking that she had been “married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked," according to Variety.

“People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in. I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did,” Moore quipped later.

She continued, “After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ve had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in Ocean’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?”

She ended her loving jabs by calling Willis "easily one of her top three husbands," referencing her two other marriages to Kutcher and Freddy Moore.

