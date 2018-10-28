After being honored by the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House's 29th Annual Awards Luncheon, Demi Moore is expressing her gratitude for those who have supported her throughout her career, and in her darkest times.

The actress -- who opened up about her "self-destructive" past while being honored with the Woman of the Year award during the gala event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday -- took to Instagram on Sunday with a slideshow of photos and a sweet message of thanks.

"So grateful for the love and support of friends and family even my furry family!" Moore wrote, alongside a photo of her sitting on a patio deck surrounded by her puppies.

She also thanked her three daughters -- Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24 -- who she snapped a photo with backstage at the awards luncheon and shared as part of the slideshow.

"Seeing your beautiful smiling faces-you are what makes my heart worth beating. Everything I do is for you!" Moore wrote.

"Thank you to all my friends who supported me and @friendlyhousela but who could not be there yesterday. Your support is what allows Friendly House to do the amazing work they do helping women find recovery and reclaim their lives with dignity!!" Moore added.

The Empire actress also explained that she'd waited until today to share her gratitude out of deference to the tragic mass-shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, which left 11 people dead and six others injured.

"Yesterday’s unspeakable act in Pittsburgh left me gutted and frozen, completely unable to even think about sharing my gratitude for such a beautiful event," Moore wrote. "My heart goes out to the families. I believe in the power of LOVE! These are the moments we need to inject greater loving compassion acceptance and understanding."

During her acceptance speech at the awards luncheon, the 55-year-old Ghost star got very candid about a dark time in her life when she found herself "spiraling down a path of real self-destruction.

"No matter what success I had I just never felt good enough," Moore said while accepting the award at the gala, according to Variety. "I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point."

"Life is certainly not a straight line and I think everybody here has dealt with not feeling good enough at some point in their lives. I know that in a moment of great struggle for me, I reached out to a wise teacher and I expressed my fear that I wasn’t good enough and she said, ‘You will never be good enough but you can know that value of your worth. Put down the measuring stick,'" Moore continued. "So today, I put down the measuring stick and I thank you for this beautiful acknowledgment and the opportunity to know the value of my worth."

Moore was one of several women honored at the event, along with interventionist Dr. Louise Stanger, Barbara Bach Starkey and her sister Marjorie Bach Walsh, as well as motivational coach and famed Soulcycle instructor Angela Davis.

