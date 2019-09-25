Demi Moore opens up like never before in her memoir, Inside Out, and while she writes candidly about the ups and downs of her relationships with famous men, she has "no interest in anybody being a bad guy."

In an interview with WSJ magazine, the 56-year-old actress talks about where she stands with her ex-husbands, Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. Willis was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000 and they have three daughters together. She later married Kutcher in 2005 and they divorced in 2013.

"I have a sensitivity to anything that might make them uncomfortable," she says of writing about her exes in such a forthright manner. Moore and Willis remain amicable, and she even went to his vow renewal ceremony with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

As for if she still keeps in touch with Kutcher, who married his That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, four years ago, Moore admits, "We have some things that overlap. ...It’s friendly. But we’re not...hanging out."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after-party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore attend the 13th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 22, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CDG

While Kutcher and Willis have moved on, Moore remains single, telling WSJ of her dating life, "Right now I’m focusing on my relationship with myself."

During the interview, Moore also reveals her new habit, a vape-like caffeine inhaler. "They had B12, melatonin and caffeine. So I’m like, I’m going to give it a try!"

The G.I. Jane star has never looked better during her book tour, but admits that her current exercise routine is "nothing, right now."

In addition to her piece in WSJ, the third part of her interview with Diane Sawyer aired on Wednesday's Good Morning America, and Moore recalls the scary night when she had a seizure at a birthday party that had "party favors," including "synthetic pot, nitros oxide."

"Everyone else was witnessing my body flailing. My daughter, terrified that she was going to see me die right in front of her, and within me I was in a place that was thinking, 'Wow, how did I get in here? Isn’t this interesting?'" Moore remembers. "And then my very next thought was, 'I wonder if I can get out.' And all of a sudden I was back in my body. I think it was a moment that I was somehow being given a choice."

"Do you think it was close?" Sawyer asks. "I think certainly emotionally it was," Moore replies. "I think something had to give. When you come up to those places you either go in or you go out."

Despite all she's gone through, Moore has an attitude of gratitude. "I don’t feel a victim to my life," she tells Sawyer, before revealing her mantra, "Survival, success, surrender and celebration."

Moore's book, Inside Out, is out now.

